Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 51,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PACX stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Pioneer Merger has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $5,965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 180.8% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 275,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after buying an additional 920,399 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

