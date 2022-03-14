Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $276.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.59.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

