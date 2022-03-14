Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

