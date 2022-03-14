Piper Sandler Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

