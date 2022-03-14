Piper Sandler Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LUMO opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

