Piper Sandler Comments on MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $622.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.77. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89.
MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
