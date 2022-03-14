Piper Sandler Comments on MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $622.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.77. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 738,054 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

