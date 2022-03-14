Piper Sandler Comments on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of RAPT opened at $23.99 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $708.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

