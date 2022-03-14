Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

BRY stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

