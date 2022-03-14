Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

CLR stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Continental Resources by 76.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

