Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.37 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.01 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

