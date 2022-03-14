Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

RBCAA has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.