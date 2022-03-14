Piper Sandler Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $15.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 279.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.95 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

