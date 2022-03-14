Piper Sandler Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $41.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,063. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

