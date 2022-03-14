Piper Sandler Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

