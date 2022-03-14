Piper Sandler Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

FANG opened at $129.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

