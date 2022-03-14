Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lazard Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lazard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

