Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.95 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $96,762,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.