Pizza Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $309,146.55 and $38.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00098540 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00273439 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

