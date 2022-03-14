Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

PLNT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 157.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

