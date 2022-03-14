PlatON (LAT) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $107.82 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,077,971 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

