POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Up 8.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 13,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 269,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Mizuho started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,610,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.