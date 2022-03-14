Polkadot Price Tops $17.61 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $17.39 billion and approximately $770.80 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.