Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $394,969.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.49 or 0.06549215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.74 or 0.99596326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

