Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $2.82 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00007104 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $680,169.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

