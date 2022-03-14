Porch Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 1,201 call options.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,073,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

PRCH stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. 146,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,160. The company has a market cap of $590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.