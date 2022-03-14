Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portillos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

PTLO has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PTLO opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

