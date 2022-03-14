Portillos Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Portillos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PTLO stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

