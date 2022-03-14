Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.99

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $489.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. State Street Corp grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

