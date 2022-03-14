Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Trading Up 6.3%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64. 6,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 166,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

