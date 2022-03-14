Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.96. Approximately 93,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 718,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$702.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.