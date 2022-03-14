Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$156.00 to C$142.00. The company traded as low as C$103.12 and last traded at C$103.12, with a volume of 27237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.62.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

