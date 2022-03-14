Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at $7,687,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. Procaps Group S.A has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $11.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Procaps Group S.A

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

