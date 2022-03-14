Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,683 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.06. 33,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.79. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

