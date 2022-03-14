Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $145.91. 40,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,710. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.29 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

