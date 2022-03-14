Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 209,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,311. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.