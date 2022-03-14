Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,295 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $321,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 61.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 699,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

