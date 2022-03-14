Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,994. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.