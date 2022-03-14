Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.41. 153,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,335. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.