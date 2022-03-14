Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,128,809. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.