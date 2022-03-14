Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.99 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

ACN traded down $5.91 on Monday, reaching $305.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,479. The stock has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day moving average is $351.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

