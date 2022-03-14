Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.11 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $186.80. 812,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,309,105. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

