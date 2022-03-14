Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34,387 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 197,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,500. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.