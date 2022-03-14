Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,119 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $143.97. 92,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.85 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

