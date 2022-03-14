Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,126 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 149,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

