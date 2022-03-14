Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,625 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.53. 1,073,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

