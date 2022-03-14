Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,834. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.