Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,834 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

