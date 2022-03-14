ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.35% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. 2,081,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,358. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

