ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 6.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.13. 5,203,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 91,956,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,595,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

