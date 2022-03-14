ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.64

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 8391070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 231,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

